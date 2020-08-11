STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar app-maker can caption pic in a jiffy 

Good news for those who share their pictures with beautiful captions on social media: A Bihar-born IT engineer has developed an app that helps you do that in minutes.

Published: 11th August 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering graduate Anurag Kumar (C) works with a Delhi firm. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Good news for those who share their pictures with beautiful captions on social media: A Bihar-born IT engineer has developed an app that helps you do that in minutes.

The ‘Caption Plus’ is available and has bagged an award in the self-reliant India competition started under the Pradhan Mantri Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme.

Inventor Anurag Kumar, 27, belongs to Adharpur village in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

He along with his two friends would be awarded with a cash prize, a certificate and a trophy separately in the entertainment section.

He is an engineering graduate from Delhi University and works as chief technology officer with a Delhi-based furniture rental company.

As an IT engineer, Anurag started developing this app in 2018 and completed in 2019 along with his two friends.

“When the Prime Minister called upon the country’s talents to showcase their innovations under the ambitious Atma Nirbhar Bharat, I decided to put my app.” 

“The app is being lapped up by thousands of users on social media globally every day. If you load your photo on social media and want the story or caption of your photo to be very interesting, then this app will help you: It doesn’t take hours, only a few minutes,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Caption Plus Pradhan Mantri Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp