Bihar app-maker can caption pic in a jiffy 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Good news for those who share their pictures with beautiful captions on social media: A Bihar-born IT engineer has developed an app that helps you do that in minutes.

The ‘Caption Plus’ is available and has bagged an award in the self-reliant India competition started under the Pradhan Mantri Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme.

Inventor Anurag Kumar, 27, belongs to Adharpur village in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

He along with his two friends would be awarded with a cash prize, a certificate and a trophy separately in the entertainment section.

He is an engineering graduate from Delhi University and works as chief technology officer with a Delhi-based furniture rental company.

As an IT engineer, Anurag started developing this app in 2018 and completed in 2019 along with his two friends.

“When the Prime Minister called upon the country’s talents to showcase their innovations under the ambitious Atma Nirbhar Bharat, I decided to put my app.”

“The app is being lapped up by thousands of users on social media globally every day. If you load your photo on social media and want the story or caption of your photo to be very interesting, then this app will help you: It doesn’t take hours, only a few minutes,” he said.