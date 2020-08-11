STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress, Pilot smoke peace pipe as month-long political impasse in Rajasthan finally ends

The move comes four days before the Rajasthan Assembly session, where Gehlot was expected to take the floor test to prove his majority. 

Published: 11th August 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi (L) and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Rahul Gandhi (L) and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma And Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/JAIPUR: Ending a month-long political impasse in Rajasthan, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while the party agreed to constitute a three-member committee to look into the young leader’s concerns against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 

The move comes four days before the Rajasthan Assembly session, where Gehlot was expected to take the floor test to prove his majority. 

While it is not clear if Pilot will be reinstated as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief, party sources said his demand that he be made the CM in place of Gehlot is unlikely to be met. 

Sources said he may be accommodated in the central party for the time being before the matter is resolved. 

“Sachin Pilot met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan,” said a statement by Congress organisational secretary K C Venugopal. 

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was briefed about the developments. She subsequently spoke to Gehlot and informed him about the party’s decision. 

The committee consisting of Priyanka, Venugopal and senior party leader Ahmed Patel met Pilot and the MLAs supporting him to listen to their grievances.

During the talks between Gandhi siblings and Pilot, he was assured all issues would be looked into and no action be taken against rebel MLAs. This was the first meeting between them since the crisis started. 

In Jaipur, Bhanwarlal Sharma, an MLA from Pilot camp, said the Congress government will complete its term. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot Congress
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp