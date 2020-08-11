Congress, Pilot smoke peace pipe as month-long political impasse in Rajasthan finally ends

Richa Sharma And Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/JAIPUR: Ending a month-long political impasse in Rajasthan, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while the party agreed to constitute a three-member committee to look into the young leader’s concerns against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The move comes four days before the Rajasthan Assembly session, where Gehlot was expected to take the floor test to prove his majority.

While it is not clear if Pilot will be reinstated as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief, party sources said his demand that he be made the CM in place of Gehlot is unlikely to be met.

Sources said he may be accommodated in the central party for the time being before the matter is resolved.

“Sachin Pilot met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan,” said a statement by Congress organisational secretary K C Venugopal.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was briefed about the developments. She subsequently spoke to Gehlot and informed him about the party’s decision.

The committee consisting of Priyanka, Venugopal and senior party leader Ahmed Patel met Pilot and the MLAs supporting him to listen to their grievances.

During the talks between Gandhi siblings and Pilot, he was assured all issues would be looked into and no action be taken against rebel MLAs. This was the first meeting between them since the crisis started.

In Jaipur, Bhanwarlal Sharma, an MLA from Pilot camp, said the Congress government will complete its term.