STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: No timeline yet on reopening of schools, possibility of classes for senior students being explored

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 11th August 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No timeline has been fixed yet by the Ministry of Education for reopening of schools as majority of states are not in favour of it in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, according to sources.

While the government is looking at the possibility of starting some classes for senior students from September end or October, no final decision has been taken in this regard, they said.

"No timeline has been fixed yet as the decision will completely depend on the pandemic situaton. Barring one union territory, no other state or UT is in favour of reoepning schools in near future," a source said.

"Possibility of higher secondary classes in late September is being explored but there has been no final decision. Whenever it is decided, the Centre will only issue an advisory in this regard and states will have to take a call depending on the COVID-19 situation in their districts," the source added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day and threw economic activities out of gear.

While the government has largely eased restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

Last month, the Education Ministry had sent out a letter to states and Union Territories to furnish a feedback from parents of schoolgoing children as to when they would be comfortable with reopening of schools, August, September or October 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown India Schools Reopening
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp