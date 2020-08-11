Floods: PM calls for better Centre-state coordination

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for closer coordination between the Centre and the states for a permanent mechanism on forecasting of floods.

In a review meeting held via video conference with chief ministers of Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Modi said that there are pilot efforts underway to use innovative technologies to improve locations specific forecast.

The PM had also earlier held one round of review meeting with some of the chief ministers dealing with the flood situations.

Stating that innovative technologies, including AI, are being used in forecasting floods in some of the pilot projects, Modi asked the states to provide necessary information to the agencies concerned and timely disseminate the warnings to local communities.

“Over the past few years, our forecasting agencies like IMD and Central Water Commission have been making concerted efforts to make better and more usable flood forecasts. They are trying to provide not only rainfall and river level forecast but also location specific forecast of inundation,” Modi said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, said his state didn’t get the cooperation from Nepal in carrying out repair works on embankments in the no-man’s land.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray sought over Rs 1,500 crore funds in order to carry out relief work in the state.