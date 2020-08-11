STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Floods: PM calls for better Centre-state coordination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for closer coordination between the Centre and the states for a permanent mechanism on forecasting of floods. 

Published: 11th August 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

Villagers on a banana raft move to a safer place from the flooded area of Goalbil in Baksa district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for closer coordination between the Centre and the states for a permanent mechanism on forecasting of floods. 

In a review meeting held via video conference with chief ministers of Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Modi said that there are pilot efforts underway to use innovative technologies to improve locations specific forecast.

The PM had also earlier held one round of review meeting with some of the chief ministers dealing with the flood situations. 

Stating that innovative technologies, including AI, are being used in forecasting floods in some of the pilot projects, Modi asked the states to provide necessary information to the agencies concerned and timely disseminate the warnings to local communities. 

“Over the past few years, our forecasting agencies like IMD and Central Water Commission have been making concerted efforts to make better and more usable flood forecasts. They are trying to provide not only rainfall and river level forecast but also location specific forecast of inundation,” Modi said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, said his state didn’t get the cooperation from Nepal in carrying out repair works on embankments in the no-man’s land.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray sought over Rs 1,500 crore funds in order to carry out relief work in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi India Monsoon India Floods
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp