STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram orders fuel rationing amid shortage due to COVID-19 restrictions

The shortage was caused as oil tankers are either stranded or moving at a snail's pace due to the announcement of containment zone between Hmangkhawthlir and Sethawn areas on Aizawl Bypass Road

Published: 11th August 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol price hike, Petrol pump, Petrol price

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government on Tuesday capped the quantity of fuel that can be purchased per vehicle as the state's stock was running out due to restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per an official order.

The shortage was caused as oil tankers are either stranded or moving at a snail's pace due to the announcement of containment zone between Hmangkhawthlir and Sethawn areas on Aizawl Bypass Road, officials said.

As per the order, 3 litres of fuel was allowed for scooters, 5 litres for other two-wheelers, 10 litres for light motor vehicles (LMV), 20 litres for maxicabs, pickup trucks, mini trucks, Gypsys and trucks, and 100 litres for city buses and medium trucks.

Vehicles carrying rice bags and other essential commodities will be allowed to get fuel which will be sufficient for up-down travel, it said.

Drawing of fuel in containers or gallon barrels from filling stations is strictly prohibited, it added.

Long lines of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps in Aizawl and elsewhere since Monday.

Several pumps in the state capital ran out of fuel by Tuesday morning.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 restrictions Mizoram government fuel rationing
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp