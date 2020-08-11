STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

My fight is for principles, never hankered after any post: Sachin Pilot

Pilot said he has worked hard for bringing the Congress to power in Rajasthan and hoped the party would fulfill its promises made to the people.

Published: 11th August 2020 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soon after his patch-up talks with senior Congress leaders, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday night said he has never hankered after posts and his was a fight for principles.

Pilot, who made his first public appearance since he revolted against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a month ago, told reporters that he and the other MLAs raised organizational issues, the case of sedition filed by the SOG and the style of governance in the state, and expressed the hope that the grievances will be addressed soon.

ALSO READ | Rajastahan crisis: As Pilot succumbs, Gehlot seals a huge victory

He was speaking after the rebel Congress MLAs met party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal and aired their grievances.

The MLAs said the issues raised were in the party's interests.

"We raised issues of principles before the Congress leadership and welcome their assurance of time-bound redressal of our grievances," Pilot told reporters.

"I don't crave for any post or hanker after any position. The party has given a position and can take it back.

I wanted that the respect be maintained and those who have worked hard in the formation of Congress government in Rajasthan be rewarded accordingly," the former deputy chief minister said.

Pilot said he has worked hard for bringing the Congress to power in Rajasthan and hoped the party would fulfill its promises made to the people.

After the meeting, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The Congress will go forward unitedly by mutually respecting each other and resolving concerns raised".

Pilot said some personal remarks have been made against him, but he has never used such language that hurts anyone.

"I feel there is no place for personal mudslinging in politics," he said.

The young Congress leader said all this while he did not respond to any personal remarks made against him and maintained dignity.

"We raised organisational issues, the case of sedition filed by the state SOG, the style of functioning and governance in Rajasthan," Pilot said.

"I raised my experiences of 1.5 years to the party leadership and said whatever was in the party's interest," he said.

Prior to the meeting, a three-member Committee was formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to address the grievances.

Sources said Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal will be part of this Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Rajasthan crisis
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp