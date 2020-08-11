Patient's kin accuse doctors of Jabalpur's Subhash Chandra Bose hospital for attacking them

By ANI

JABALPUR: Family members of a patient in Jabalpur have filed an FIR alleging that the doctors at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, attacked them.

Addl SP (Jabalpur) Sanjeev Uikey said that there was a dispute between the family members and doctors, following which an FIR has been lodged by the family members. "This incident happened on August 8. A patient tested negative for COVID-19 and was shifted to another ward. The family members of the patient alleged that he was not treated properly by doctors which led to his death," said Uikey.

"Owing to this there was tension between the family members and doctors, and some videos also went viral. The family members lodged an FIR. We will investigate the case and take action accordingly," he added.

Earlier, the deceased's brother Pawan Jain said they were assaulted by the doctors and their belongings were snatched and broken. "Our brother died due to oxygen deficiency. Our nephew repeatedly asked the doctor for oxygen but he did not listen and he said he will make a video of the incident. In reaction to that, they closed the doors and switched off the power supply and started hitting us. They even snatched our belongings and broke our phones," he had said.