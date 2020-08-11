STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi asks Gujarat to increase COVID-19 testing

The PM made the suggestion during his virtual interaction with chief ministers of 10 states, including Gujarat's Vijay Rupani, on the latest COVID-19 situation.

Published: 11th August 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a discussion with the Chief Ministers of 10 states via video conferencing on COVID-19 situation. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need to increase coronavirus testing in Gujarat in view of the "high positivity rate" prevailing in the state.

The PM made the suggestion during his virtual interaction with chief ministers of 10 states, including Gujarat's Vijay Rupani, on the latest COVID-19 situation.

"Testing needs to be ramped up especially in those states where testing rate is low and positivity rate is high.

These states are Bihar, Gujarat, UP, West Bengal and Telangana.

"This suggestion to increase testing in these states emerged during this review meeting," said Modi in his address.

After taking part in the virtual meet from Gandhinagar, chief minister Rupani, in a statement, said he had informed the PM that Gujarat's daily testing average is 456 tests per million.

"Gujarat has 34 government-run and 59 private laboratories to conduct such a high number of tests.

In addition, rapid antigen tests are being conducted in each district and in major cities," said the statement.

Rupani added that around 47,000 COVID-19 beds and 2,300 ventilators are currently available in the state.

Maintaining that Gujarat's patient recovery rate is more than 76 per cent, Rupani informed the PM that there are about 14,000 active cases in the state at present, while around 55,000 patients have been discharged till now.

Rupani also said Gujarat's mortality rate due to coronavirus has gone down from 7.8 per cent to 2.1 per cent.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the country will defeat the pandemic with Modi's continuous guidance, the release said.

Till August 11, Gujarat has recorded 73,238 COVID-19 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Modi COVID 19 Vijay Rupani
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp