SC asks Allahabad HC to expeditiously decide on plea to release Dr Kafeel Khan

The apex court asked the HC to hear and expeditiously consider the matter on merits and to see and take a decision in 15 days' time.

Published: 11th August 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Kafeel Khan

Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Allahabad High Court to decide and dispose of in 15 days the petition related to the release Dr Kafeel Khan, who was arrested for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, asked the Allahabad High Court to hear and expeditiously consider the matter on merits and to see and consider in 15 days' time whether Dr Kafeel Khan should be released or not.

Dr Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the CAA on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14, 2020, charged under the National Security Act.

TAGS
Supreme Court Allahabad High Court Dr Kafeel Khan
