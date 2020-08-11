STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Single day COVID-9 cases dip below 55,000, recovery rate rises to 69.80 per cent

The case fatality rate dropped below 2 per cent and was recorded at 1.99 per cent as on date.

Published: 11th August 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples in a container for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in Srinagar Monday Aug. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fresh coronavirus infections in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With the new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 22.68 lakh.

The recoveries have surged to 15,83,489, pushing the recovery rate to 69.80 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate dropped below 2 per cent and was recorded at 1.99 per cent as on date, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total coronavirus cases have increased to 22,68,675 with 53,601 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, it stated.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

There are 6,39,929 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 28.21 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested up to August 9, with 4,77,023 samples being tested on Monday.

Of the 871 fresh deaths reported, 293 are from Maharashtra, 114 each from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, 80 from Andhra Pradesh, 51 from Uttar Pradesh, 41 from West Bengal, 20 each from Delhi and Gujarat, 19 from Madhya Pradesh, 18 from Punjab, 14 from Odisha, 11 each from Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Ten fatalities have been reported from Bihar, nine from Uttarakhand, eight from Telangana, seven from Kerala, six each from Assam, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, five from Goa, three from Chhattisgarh, two each from Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry while Tripura has registered one fatality.

Of the total 45,257 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 18,050 followed by 5,041 in Tamil Nadu, 4,131 in Delhi, 3,312 in Karnataka, 2,672 in Gujarat, 2,120 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,116 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,100 in West Bengal and 1,015 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 800 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 645 in Telangana, 604 in Punjab, 489 in Haryana, 478 in Jammu and Kashmir, 397 in Bihar, 286 in Odisha, 188 in Jharkhand, 151 in Assam, 134 in Uttarakhand and 115 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 99 deaths, Puducherry 89, Goa 80, Tripura 43, Chandigarh 25, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 20, Himachal Pradesh 17, Manipur 11, Ladakh nine, Nagaland eight, Meghalaya six, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

