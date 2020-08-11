Uttarakhand government issues guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government released guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients on Monday late evening.

Amit Negi, secretary, state health department said, "The guidelines are to ensure that asymptomatic patients do not spread the infection unknowingly or unwillingly. We are committed to do everything to contain the contagion."

According to official data, more than 75 per cent pf OVID-19 cases happen to be 'asymptomatic' ones.

The guidelines also warned that those violating the terms will be booked under Epidemic Act 1987 and Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Control Ordinance 2020.

The center had framed the guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic patients on July 2 leaving the matter on states to adopt. Others states which have adopted home isolation for asymptomatic patients include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi to mention a few.

The guidelines states that, anyone who is asymptomatic and tested positive for Covid 19 infection should have atleast one 'care-giver' in her/his home with separate facilities/rooms/areas for stay along with separate toilets.

The guidelines forbid anyone of any gender above 60-years of age who have comorbidities such as conditions of diabetes, heart related issues, lung problem, kidney diseases or others and below 10-years of age for home isolation along with those who have low immunity due to any reasons including HIV, cancer, a recent surgical procedure or any other.

The guidelines also added that those attending the asymptomatic patient as a 'care-giver' will have to take hydroxichloroquine as a prophylactic treatment (a preventive measure treatment) accrording to advise of medical team dealing with the patient's condition including monitoring her/him virtually.

Along with making 'Arogya Setu' android mobile application mandatory, the guidelines also made it compulsory for people who are home isolated to download an application for home isolation and upload their details on it.

Before going for home isolation, the medical team will visit the home for approval of the same and the person will have to give undertaking in writing that she/he will abide by all the norms prescribed by the state government while in home isolation.

After 10-days since testing positive for Covid 19, the patient will be released from home isolation if she/he has experienced no fever in last 10 days. The patients are also advised to stay at home for another 7-days to observe any changes in their health condition.

For care givers, it has been made mandatory to keep track of the patient and if symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, fever, chest pain or any other appear, they should inform the medical team and get tested.