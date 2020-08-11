STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikas Dubey's aide arrested in UP's Chitrakoot

During interrogation Bal Govind Dubey alias Lalu has confessed that he was in Vikas Dubey's gang which had attacked the police party leading to the killing of 8 personnel last month.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An aide of gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police from Chitrakoot district, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested aide, Bal Govind Dubey alias Lalu, carried a reward of 50,000.

He was an associate of key accused of Bikru case gangster Vikas Dubey, an STF spokesman said on Tuesday.

Lalu is a resident of Bikru in Chaubepur police station of Kanpur, the spokesman said, adding he was arrested from Parikrama turn under Karvi police station area of Chitrakoot on Monday.

There were inputs that Lalu concealed his identity and was living in disguise, the spokesman said.

During interrogation he has confessed that he was in Vikas Dubey's gang which had attacked the police party leading to the killing of 8 personnel last month, the spokesman added.

 

