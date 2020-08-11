Village development officer, among two who raped woman in UP's Bhadohi

By PTI

BHADOHI: A woman was allegedly raped by two people, including a village development officer, in Bhadohi's Survaya area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on June 22 evening when a married woman (18) was allegedly called by village development officer Santosh Kumar and Banwari Bind at a school to sign papers for a house under a government scheme, SHO Vijay Pratap Singh said.

In the FIR, which was registered on August 9, the woman alleged that both were in an inebriated state.

When she reached there, they forced the woman to drink liquor and raped her, the SHO said, adding that they threatened her with dire consequences.

He said an FIR has been registered in the matter and the probe is on.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far.