STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will address grievances of rebel Congress MLAs, says Ashok Gehlot

But why did the MLAs go and what promises were made to them, only they know it, Gehlot said.

Published: 11th August 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said he will address grievances of MLAs, a day after the Congress set up a commitee to look into the issues raised by rebel legislators.

A meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session from August 14.

Gehlot said he does not know why some MLAs rebelled and what promises were made to them.

"If any MLA is annoyed with me, then it is my responsibility to address that.

I have kept doing this in the past and will do this now also," he told reporters before leaving for Jaisalmer.

However, he evaded a question on using harsh words against Pilot including calling him a 'nikamma'.

Referring to the Congress meeting on Monday, he said decisions were taken and now the future strategy will be decided.

  He said he has no idea about the formula for Pilot's return.

"High command knows this.

He will tell his grievances to the three-member committee formed by the party," he said.

Asserting that the Congress government in the state will not only complete its five years but will also win the next assembly elections, Gehlot again accused the BJP of conspiring to topple his government at any cost.

The BJP has in the past dismissed the allegations.

Gehlot said more than 100 MLAs were kept together for a long period and alleged that BJP leaders tried to win them over but not a single MLA went to them.

"How can we forget such MLAs? They trusted me and the party high command and agreed to stay together in hotels for long time.

I told them that they have created a history and I will be their guardian till my last breath," he said.

Gehlot said he recently wrote a letter to all MLAs asking them to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state.

  Terming it as a struggle to protect democracy, he said when the Congress ruled, there used to be a concern what people will think but now the government at the Centre "cares for nothing".

Before leaving for Jaisalmer, Gehlot also met with three independent MLAs with whom the Congress broke ties last month over their alleged involvement in the conspiracy to topple the government.

The MLAs Khushveer Singh, Omprakash Hudla and Suresh Tank met the CM at his residence.

On Monday, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "the political crisis in Rajasthan Congress stands resolved amicably by the intervention of none other than Rahul Gandhi himself.

" "This is reflective of steadfast unity in Congress party and the commitment of Congress legislators to never fall prey to BJP's evil designs to defeat democracy," he had said.

However, Congress sources had ruled out that Gehlot will be replaced as Rajasthan chief minister or Pilot will be reinstated as party's Rajasthan chief, a post which was filled immediately after the Congress sacked Pilot following his open revolt against Gehlot last month.

AICC sources had said all rebel MLAs will return ahead of the August 14 assembly session, and asserted that the Gehlot government was safe.

Once all dissidents return, the Congress will have a total strength of 107 MLAs in the 200-member state Assembly where the simple majority is 101.

The Congress also has the support of a number of independent MLAs.

BJP has 72 MLAs.

Party sources had said a formula for Pilot's return was being worked out.

They said among the options, one possible agreement discussed during the Monday meeting was favourable voting by Pilot and MLAs loyal to him in case of a trust vote during the upcoming Rajasthan assembly session.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs had rebelled against Gehlot, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot congress
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp