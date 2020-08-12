STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21 women among 121 police officers to be awarded for excellence in investigation by MHA

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced names of police officers who will be awarded for 'excellence in investigation'. Of the 121 police personnel, 15 are from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The list includes 21 women officers as well.

"The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2020 have been awarded to 121 Police personnel. This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers," the Ministry said.

"Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 10 each are from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 8 are from Uttar Pradesh Police, 7 each are from Kerala and West Bengal Police, and the remaining from the other States and Union Territories. These include twenty-one (21) women police officers," the MHA said in a press release.

