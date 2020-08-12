STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam flood: Three districts remain submerged

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide stands at 136 across Assam.

Published: 12th August 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Flood

Villagers on a banana raft move to a safer place from the flooded area of Goalbil in Baksa district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Dhemaji, Baksa and Morigaon districts of Assam continued to remain submerged on Wednesday, even as floodwaters receded from most parts of the state, according to an official bulletin.

At present, 14,205 people are suffering due to the deluge in these three districts while 7,009 hectares cropland is affected, according to the daily flood bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with 12,908 people affected, followed by Baksa where 1,000 people are suffering, and Morigaon with 297 people hit by the calamity.

On Tuesday, 13,800 persons were reported to be affected across the three districts.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide stands at 136 across the state.

Of them, 110 persons were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died in landslides.

Altogether 81 villages are under water and most of them are in the Dhemaji district, the ASDMA said.

The mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, while its tributary Jia Bharali is flowing above the red mark at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure were damaged in Bongaigaon and Baksa districts, the bulletin said.

One of the ten forest camps is submerged in rhino habitat Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam flood Dhemaji Baksa Morigaon
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp