STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Back in India, a proud uncle and aunt admire Kamala Harris

She was the first black attorney general of California -- the first woman to hold the post -- and the first woman of South Asian heritage to be elected to the US Senate.

Published: 12th August 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kamala Harris. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Kamala Harris's late mother left her native India in 1960, but half a world away from Washington the uncle and aunt of the US vice-president hopeful follow her every move -- and are very proud.

Harris was born in California in 1964 to a Jamaican father, economics professor John Harris, and breast cancer specialist Shyamala Gopalan.

She was the first black attorney general of California -- the first woman to hold the post -- and the first woman of South Asian heritage to be elected to the US Senate.

Following her nomination on Tuesday as presidential hopeful Joe Biden's running mate, the 55-year-old is now seeking to become the first female vice president of the United States.

"There is no question about how happy we are," Harris's maternal uncle Balachandran Gopalan, an academic in the Indian capital New Delhi, told AFP on Wednesday.

READ| 'We have her back': Women say they will fight sexism, 'ugly' attacks on Kamala Harris

"She is a very committed personality -- committed to public service and most importantly committed to common human decency," he said.

Shyamala would often bring her daughters to India, the uncle said, and when she died in 2009 Harris returned "to immerse her ashes in the Bay of Bengal".

He added that while Harris can't speak Tamil, the language of the southern state of Tamil Nadu that the family comes from, "she can understand a little bit".

He believes the nomination of Kamala -- her name meaning "lotus" in Tamil, as well as in Sanskrit and Hindi -- is a "big deal" for Indian Americans.

READ| The inspiring story of US Senator Kamala Harris and many firsts

"So far they have only achieved high professional jobs, but this is one of the highest political jobs," he said. Harris's aunt Sarala Gopalan, who still lives in the city her big sister left at 19 -- Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, formerly Madras -- said the entire family is "thrilled and happy".

"A friend of mine in the United States gave us the message at 4 am in the morning, and we have been up, since then," Gopalan, a doctor, told news channel CNN-News18.

"She is a person who never forgets her roots and believes in family values," she told the Deccan Herald daily.

"Even today she calls me 'chithi' and she has always been a caring person," she said, using the Tamil word for a mother's younger sister.

And since Shyamala is no longer alive, "we will always be available for Kamala and (her sister) Maya", she said.

Besides her mother, Harris has said that a major influence was her maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan -- father of Shyamala, Balachandran, Sarala and another daughter, Mahalakshmi -- a senior Indian civil servant.

"He would take walks every morning along the beach with his buddies who were all retired government officials and they would talk about politics, about how corruption must be fought and about justice," Harris said in a 2009 interview.

"My grandfather was really one of my favourite people in my world."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamala Harris Joe Biden US elections 2020
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp