Bihar to applaud capital's COVID warriors, plasma donors at Independence Day function

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Corona warriors and plasma donors of Bihar will get a special place in the state's official Independence Day celebration. They will be at the centre of attraction at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan and will be felicitated for their roles in the battle against the COVID-19.

A special gallery is being created for their seating at the Independence Day celebrations. Sharing the info, Divisional Commissioner of Patna, Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal said that the corona warriors and plasma donors will be invited to grace the occasion as special guests on August 15 at Gandhi Maidan.

Sanjay has also launched a drive for promoting plasma donation in all the districts of Patna division in which more than 42 persons after being cured for the infection have donated their plasma. He said that doctors, nurses, ANMs, police, corporation personnel, officers and others who have worked as frontline would be invited to the Independence Day celebration

“Those who will not be able to attend the ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan will also be able to watch the program from home”, he said. He said that the main flag-hosting ceremony will be done by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In other districts of state also, corona warriors and the plasma donors would be invited to the Independence Day as guests and felicitated by district administration.