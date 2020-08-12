STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi alleges manhandling by cops; party workers protest outside police station in UP

The MLA from Iglas alleged that he was manhandled at Gonda Police station where he went to protest against a case filed against a Vishwa Hindu Parishad member.

Published: 12th August 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ALIGARH:Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning.

BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at Gonda Police station where he went to protest against a case filed against a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member.

Sahyogi told reporters that on August 2 the VHP member, Rohit Varshney, was beaten up by a man identified as Salim over a property dispute.

A case of assault was filed against Salim but a few days ago, a cross FIR was also filed in the case, the MLA said, alleging that when he went to the police station to protest the case lodged against Varshney, the three policemen roughed him up.

He alleged that the police has been "unduly influenced" to file this case against Varshney.

Meanwhile, as the news spread that the BJP legislator was allegedly manhandled by policemen, hundreds of BJP workers gathered at the police station in protest, leading to a tense situation at the precincts.

Additional police force was deployed at the Gonda police station and senior police officials also rushed there to defuse the situation.

Although no senior police officer has issued any statement so far, local policemen told reporters that a spat between police officials, including the SHO Anuj Kumar Saini took place after the legislator misbehaved with them.

The MLA has denied the allegations of misbehaviour.

"We will not accept anything except complete justice in this manner," he said Senior district officials are presently closeted with top BJP leaders, including BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, to resolve the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi police manhandling
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp