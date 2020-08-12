STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Every MLA to undergo COVID-19 test ahead of monsoon session in Chhattisgarh

Owing to the persisting COVID-19 challenge, the monsoon session has been planned only for four days and will conclude on August 28 as per the official notification

Published: 12th August 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Governor Anusuiya Uikey addressing Chhattisgarh Assembly. (File Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has begun preparations to conduct the upcoming monsoon session in a safe environment by strictly following the prescribed guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. The four-day session will start from August 25.

“Ahead of the Assembly session, every MLA will be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure. Anyone who tests positive will not be allowed to attend the Assembly proceedings and an advisory would be issued to the concerned legislator found infected as per the protocol. Glass partitions are being installed between the seats of the legislators in the House to ensure no contact between them. We are taking all preventive actions to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection,” C S Gangrade, principal secretary to the legislative Assembly, told The New Indian Express.

The working space, furniture and all other equipment in the House would be routinely cleaned with sanitisers and disinfectants. The entry of visitors into the premises of the Assembly would be restricted.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the media, which will not be allowed to cover the House proceedings. “However we are exploring if some alternative mechanism can be evolved to facilitate the coverage of the Assembly,” he said.

Owing to the persisting COVID-19 challenge, the monsoon session has been planned only for four days and will conclude on August 28 as per the official notification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh assembly COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp