Every MLA to undergo COVID-19 test ahead of monsoon session in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has begun preparations to conduct the upcoming monsoon session in a safe environment by strictly following the prescribed guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. The four-day session will start from August 25.

“Ahead of the Assembly session, every MLA will be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure. Anyone who tests positive will not be allowed to attend the Assembly proceedings and an advisory would be issued to the concerned legislator found infected as per the protocol. Glass partitions are being installed between the seats of the legislators in the House to ensure no contact between them. We are taking all preventive actions to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection,” C S Gangrade, principal secretary to the legislative Assembly, told The New Indian Express.

The working space, furniture and all other equipment in the House would be routinely cleaned with sanitisers and disinfectants. The entry of visitors into the premises of the Assembly would be restricted.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the media, which will not be allowed to cover the House proceedings. “However we are exploring if some alternative mechanism can be evolved to facilitate the coverage of the Assembly,” he said.

Owing to the persisting COVID-19 challenge, the monsoon session has been planned only for four days and will conclude on August 28 as per the official notification.