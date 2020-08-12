STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Baran, admitted to hospital in critical condition

rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: A five-year-old girl was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after she was raped allegedly by a 19-year-old man in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Shahabad area on Tuesday evening, they said.

According to Shahabad Circle Officer Kajodmal, the girl was profusely bleeding after the incident and was rushed to Baran district hospital on Tuesday night.

Later, she was referred to Jay Kay Lon hospital in Kota, the officer said.

The girl underwent one surgery on Wednesday afternoon and there would be two more surgeries, he said.

The accused in the case has been detained, said Shahabad SHO Hariprasad Rana.

The girl, who belongs to a tribal community, had gone outside to attend nature's call at around 5 pm on Tuesday when the suspect, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly attacked her, the station house officer said.

The suspect, who is also from the girl's community, allegedly dragged the girl inside a 'Maabari Kendra' (mother and child-care centre) centre and raped her, Rana said.

After the incident, the minor returned home crying and bleeding and narrated her ordeal to her mother.

Her family rushed to the police station and a case of rape was registered against the suspect on Tuesday night, the SHO said.

The man has been booked for rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

