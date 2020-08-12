Inquiry ordered as bodies of 12 COVID-19 patients carried in same ambulance in Maharashtra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident in Ahmednagar, 12 bodies of COVID-19 patients were bundled into the same ambulance and carried to the crematorium. The local municipal corporation has ordered an inquiry and decided to take stern action against those responsible.

The mayor of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation Babasaheb Wakade told The New Indian Express that the municipal commissioner has already ordered an inquiry into the incident. “We will not spare any one. This is a very shameful incident. Strict action will be taken against those involved and responsible for this unfortunate act,” Wakade said.

In Ahmednagar, a total of 10,400 people have been detected with COVID-19 so far and 109 have died.

Wakade further said that the distance between the Ahmednagar civil hospital and crematorium is hardly 2.5 kilometres. “Even if the corporation staffers had to make a dozen visits, they can do it easily. Every body should be respected and it is the duty of the corporation to transport them honourably and cremate them even though they were COVID-19 patients,” he added.

Shiv Sena corporator Babasaheb Barote demanded an inquiry into the incident. Barote said he saw 12 bodies of COVID-19 patients bundled into one ambulance and carried to the crematorium when he was on a visit to the civil hospital. He submitted the complaint and a letter demanding action to the commissioner of the corporation by attaching a photograph of the bodies.

Barote in his letter said, “My friend's father from the Maliwada area died due to COVID-19. I had gone to the Civil Hospital to see him and his family members. The condition of the hospital was so deplorable that the bodies of 12 patients who had died due to the virus were literally dumped in a single ambulance. The bodies were of four women and eight men. I was moved to see this incident which is a disgrace to humanity. It is very shocking that the deceased are being taken to the crematorium in such a manner," he said.