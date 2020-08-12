Soldier killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, militant neutralised

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A militant and a soldier were killed in a fierce gunfight in Kamrazipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Defence spokesman said a joint operation was launched by police, CRPF and army in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama yesterday evening on inputs of J&K police that some militants were hiding there. After laying siege around the area, the security personnel zeroed-in on the target area where the militants were hiding.

“The militants fired towards the security men. The fire was retaliated by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, a militant and an army man were killed,” the defence spokesman said.

He said an AK assault rifle alongwith grenades, pouches and other war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site.

It was the first encounter in the Valley this month so far.

At least 138 militants were killed in different gunfights with security forces till July-end.



