No more overcharging: KDMC refunds 51 per cent excess amount taken from COVID-19 patients

It was found in the audit that as many as 15 hospitals in Kalyan and Dombivli areas charged an excess amount of Rs 31.45 lakh from patients who availed medical treatment there.

Published: 12th August 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Nearly 51 per cent of the excess amount charged by hospitals from COVID-19 patients has been refunded by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) here in Maharashtra, the civic body said on Wednesday.

Following complaints of overcharging, KDMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi ordered an audit of all hospitals within the civic limits treating COVID-19 patients.

The corporation issued show-cause notices to those hospitals and has till now recovered from them Rs 16.15 lakh which has refunded to the patients concerned, KDMC said in a release.

The municipal corporation also said it has issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital in Kalyan for violation of instructions on the reservation of 80 per cent beds for patients and having fixed rates for treatment.

The civic body warned that hospitals violating orders will face action, including cancellation of license.

