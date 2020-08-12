Rajya Sabha functioning has shown winds of change:VP Naidu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the consistently high productivity of the Rajya Sabha in recent times indicates “winds of change”, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday stressed the need to ensure that Parliament and legislatures become more vibrant by raising the quality of debates and adopting a constructive approach.

Speaking at an event marking completion of his three years in office as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Naidu said that the functioning of the Rajya Sabha has shown certain winds of change as evident in the consistently higher level of productivity and increased legislative output over the last few sessions and the attendance in the meetings of the Committees of Rajya Sabha crossing the 50 per cent mark for the first time.

A publication titled “Connecting, Communicating, Changing” was released today by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event organised by the Ministry of Information and Public Broadcasting at Uparashtrapati Bhawan.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar released the electronic version of the publication. The Publications Division brought out the 251 page book with 334 pictorial illustrations about the range of engagements and activities of Naidu during the last one year.

Talking about the publication, the Vice President said the publication primarily defines the contours of his missions and the outcomes and added that the last one year had been a hectic public engagements followed by corona-induced uneasy slowdown and that the first phase was marked by about 20 public engagements per month with his addressing 14 convocations and spoke at about 70 public events.

On the occasion, Raksha Mantri said oratory is an art and the Vice President speaks from his heart. His his speeches are a reflection of his thoughts and emotions. He added that a good book is the greatest gift a generation can give to another and readers will keep revisiting this book. The book also covers events relating to the Vice President’s foreign visits, his interactions with the world leaders and his addresses to the Indian diaspora in different countries.