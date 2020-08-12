STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Russia says COVID-19 vaccine trials to be conducted in India, Union Health Ministry officials deny

The first clinical trials of the vaccine had begun only on June 17 but the Russian government has announced that its mass production will start next month.

Published: 12th August 2020 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

In this photo provided by RDIF, a new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia.

In this photo provided by RDIF, a new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Russia has claimed that phase 3 clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine, which it launched on Tuesday, will also be conducted in India, among other countries, but officials in the Union Health Ministry dismissed it saying there was no talk on any such collaboration yet. 

The controversial vaccine — Sputnik V — has been approved by Russia even amid major concerns on its safety and efficacy as it has not completed human trials yet and has been tested on less than 100 individuals. The first clinical trials of the vaccine had begun only on June 17.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of the vaccine for use, claiming it as a “world first,” amid continued concern and unanswered questions over its safety and effectiveness.

WATCH:

The Russian government has announced that its mass production will start next month and it will be available for public use by October.  The vaccine has been developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry, and has been created using inanimate particles developed based on adenovirus, a class of virus that causes the common cold.

ALSO READ: Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, a government body, which is financing the production of Sputnik V, on its official website declared that it sees “strong global interest in the vaccine and plans to conduct phase 3 clinical trials in different countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, India and the Philippines, and start mass production in other countries in partnership with local sovereign wealth funds, including India, South Korea and Brazil, as well as, in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Cuba.”

“At least 20 countries had expressed interest in obtaining the Sputnik V, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, Mexico and India,” the RDIF also said in a statement. Official sources said the launching of phase 3 trials for any vaccine requires appropriate regulatory approvals by the Drug Controller General of India.

“And as far as our information is concerned, there is no movement on that front yet,” said a senior official. 

“Besides, there is also no data from phase 1 and 2 trial of the Russian vaccine yet,” the official added. 
Another official in the ministry indicated that it’s also possible that some states would have approached Russia with queries on the vaccine.

A senior official in the Indian Council of Medical Research denied any information on the matter, while Dr V K Paul, a member (health) Niti Aayog who has been made chief of an expert group on Covid-19 vaccine administration, could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts. 

Sources, meanwhile, said Russia has also approached Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer, to produce its vaccine in large quantities, but the firm is yet to respond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russia vaccine COVID 19 Sputnik V Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic COVID 19 pandemic Covid 19 outbreak coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • hanamshet
    Are Indians being treated as gunny pigs for conducting experiments? This should not be allowed to happen for conducting trials of vaccine manufactgured by any country.
    14 hours ago reply
Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp