Siddharth Pithani is dubious, very intelligent criminal: Lawyer of Sushant's father

Vikas Singh said that Pithani's behaviour towards Rajput's family changed after an FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty.

Published: 12th August 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, on Wednesday said that the actor's friend Siddharth Pithani is extremely "dubious" and alleged that he is a very intelligent criminal.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Singh said that Pithani's behaviour towards Rajput's family changed after an FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty.

"Siddharth Pithani is extremely dubious. He is a very intelligent criminal. What he did was, until an FIR was registered by the family he was talking to them regularly and trying to help them. The moment the FIR was registered, he started helping Rhea," he said.

"The way he has behaved after registration of the FIR, the way he is writing an email to Rhea when she's a named accused. Helping a named accused in this manner shows complicity between Rhea and him. It is only upon custodial interrogation that the real truth will come out," he added.

Pithani has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The economic offences watchdog had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after an FIR was filed by KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna on July 28.

Bihar Police had earlier recorded the statements of Rajput's creative manager Siddharth Pithani.

Vikas Singh also said there are some serious questions in actor's alleged suicide case that can only be answered through a proper investigation.

" There are several unanswered questions as far as the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is concerned. Why was the door of his room not opened immediately if there was an urgency to see what is inside the room? What was the hurry to open the door and lower the body when his sister was 10 minutes away," he said.

"Mumbai Police has not looked into how this suicide took place. There was no stool. He was on the bed. The moment strangle would have happened he would have automatically come back to the bed. These are very serious questions and can only be answered through a proper investigation," he added.

The lawyer termed the comments of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on the relationship of Rajput with his father as being "very reprehensible".

"He should publicly apologise for that. One of the family members has sent him a notice. If necessary, a defamation case will be filed against him both civil or criminal. He does not know Rajput's family. Son was slowly cut off from the father by Rhea," he said.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Days after Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna. 

