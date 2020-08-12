STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant wasn't as famous alive as he is after death, says Majeed Memon; NCP distances itself

The posting was widely retweeted on the micro-blogging website, after which senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Memon's remarks was not the party's viewpoint.

Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon

NCP leader Majeed Memon. (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After his death, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's is occupying more media space that surpasses the coverage given to even Prime Minister of India or the President of the United States, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon said on Wednesday.

"Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US!" Memon tweeted.

The posting was widely retweeted on the micro-blogging website, after which senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Memon's remarks was not the party's viewpoint.

"The statement made by Majeed Memon on Twitter is his personal opinion and not of the NCP. Our party does not endorse or support his statement in any form or manner. He is not a spokesperson of the NCP which must be noted by all," Malik tweeted.

Menon had said that publicising every development in the matter adversely affects the probe.

"When a crime is at investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice," Memon said on Twitter.

After NCP leader Nawab Malik reaction to his remarks, Memon in a subsequent tweet clarified that his comments were not intended to insult of belittle the late actor in any way.

"There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant . Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his life time or that he should not get justice ? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided.The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him," Memon wrote on Twitter.

The development comes as there is a mass public support seeking justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai appartment on June 14.

While Rajput's family has accused his erstwhile girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetment in his suicide and registered a case against her, many in the industry have blamed the Bollywood's mistreatment of his work for the death of the actor.

