West Bengal government launches scheme to provide soft loans, subsidies to youth

By ANI

KOLKATA: On the occasion of International Youth Day, the West Bengal government launched 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' scheme under which one lakh unemployed youth would be provided soft loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant, informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wrote, "Today is International Youth Day. The government of West Bengal is committed to empowering the youth. A new scheme 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' was launched by Bengal Government. One lakh unemployed youth will be provided soft loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant."

The Chief Minister added that the unemployment rate in West Bengal had reduced.

"When then the unemployment rate in India is at an all-time high of 24%, the unemployment rate in Bengal reduced by 40%. The youth of Bengal led the nation many times in the past and will continue to do so in the future," Banerjee said.

Banerjee further said that the state is proud of its youth, and the new generation will take our nation forward.

"We are proud of our youth. They are the future. The new generation will take our nation forward. The youth are talented, skillful, hardworking. Their dreams of today will become a reality tomorrow," she said.