103 fresh cases, including 44 security personnel, take Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 2,430

Barring one, all the new patients are asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Published: 13th August 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: At least 103 more people, including 44 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's tally to 2,430, a health department official said on Thursday.

Barring one, all the new patients are asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Of the 103 new cases, 10 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 37 from Lohit district, 22 from East Kameng, eight from West Kameng, seven from East Siang, four each from Tawang and Lower Siang, three from Changlang, two each from Namsai and Papumpare and one each from Lower Dibang Valley, West Siang, Upper Siang and Longding.

"Forty-four paramilitary personnel - 36 in Lohit district, five in East Siang, two in Namsai and one in Changlang - are among the new patients," Jampa said.

A total of 948 fresh patients, including 427 employees of various armed forces, have been detected in the state since August 1, he said, adding that 25 people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

The state now has 768 active cases, while 1,659 people have recovered from the disease and three persons died.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 100 active COVID-19 cases, followed by East Kameng (110), Namsai (89), Lohit (88), Changlang (65) and East Siang (62), the official said.

The recovery rate in Arunachal Pradesh has improved significantly as 875 people have been cured of the disease since the beginning of this month, he said.

The state health department has so far conducted 1,15,758 tests for COVID-19, including 3,069 on Wednesday, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first coronavirus case on April 2 and the patient recovered from the disease on April 16.

The state registered its second case on May 24.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Arunachal Coronavirus Cases
