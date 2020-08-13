STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSP terms manhandling of BJP MLA in Aligarh 'worrying', demands 'proper' probe

BJP MLA from Iglas Rajkumar Sahyogi has alleged that he was manhandled at Gonda police station where he went to protest the filing of a case against a VHP member.

BSP president Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday termed the alleged manhandling of a BJP legislator at a police station in Aligarh "worrying" and demanded a "proper" investigation into it.

BJP MLA from Iglas Rajkumar Sahyogi has alleged that he was manhandled at Gonda police station where he went to protest the filing of a case against a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) member.

Local policemen have told reporters that a spat between police officials, that included SHO Anuj Kumar Saini, took place after the legislator allegedly misbehaved with them.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "Law and order is dying in UP. Yesterday's Aligarh incident of local BJP MLA and police levelling charges against each other and manhandling is most serious and very worrying."

This incident needs to be properly investigated and strict action should be taken against the guilty, the BSP chief demanded.

In another tweet, she said, "It is clear from such frequent jungle raj-like incidents, especially in matters of crime control and law and order, as to what the difference is between SP and BJP governments. The government needs to pay proper attention to this. It is the BSP's advice in public interest."

Taking note of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the police chief to ensure effective action in the case.

"The DGP has issued directions to suspend the SHO with immediate effect and transfer the ASP (rural) from the district. The DGP also directed IG zone Aligarh to give his detailed report in the matter," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi has said.

