Day after being rebuked, Parth meets NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Parth took place after NCP MP Supriya Sule met her cousin Ajit Pawar at Mantralaya earlier in the day.

Published: 13th August 2020 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader Parth Pawar on Thursday met party supremo Sharad Pawar at latter's residence here, a day after the veteran leader publicly censured his grand-nephew for seeking CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The meeting lasted for a little over two hours.

Parth did not speak to the media after the meeting.

His father and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too has remained tight-lipped over the episode so far.

Baramati MP Sule, the NCP chiefs daughter, maintained she met Ajit Pawar in connection with public works in her constituency.

Sharad Pawar had on Wednesday said he attaches "absolutely no importance" to Parth's demand for a CBI probe into the death of Rajput, and termed him as "immature", which set tongues wagging in Maharashtra's political circles.

The Pawar senior also said he had full faith in the Mumbai Police, but he would not come in the way if someone still wanted the central agency to investigate the case.

Parth Pawar's demand for CBI probe in Rajput death case created a stir as the Maharashtra government -- of which the NCP is a part -- has maintained that the Mumbai police's probe was on the right track.

Moreover, the home portfolio in the state is held by the NCP's Anil Deshmukh.

Parth had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as NCP candidate from the Maval constituency, but lost to the Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Parth had met Home Minister Deshmukh on July 27 and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

