Day after Sharad Pawar-Parth episode, Supriya Sule meets Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and her cousin Ajit Pawar at the state secretariat `Mantralaya' here.

The meeting between the two NCP leaders took place a day after party chief Sharad Pawar censured publicly his grandnephew and Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, over seeking CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sule, however, said she met the deputy chief minister in connection with public works in her Lok Sabha constituency, Baramati.

"I met Dada (as Ajit Pawar is popularly known) in connection with works in my Lok Sabha constituency," she said after the 15-minute meeting.

Sharad Pawar had said on Wednesday that he gave "absolutely no importance" to Parth Pawar's demand of CBI probe into Rajput's death, and also termed his grandnephew as "immature".

The public censure set tongues wagging in Maharashtra's political circles.

The NCP chief also said that he had full faith in the Mumbai Police but he will not oppose if someone still wanted the Central agency to investigate the case.

Hours after Sharad Pawar's remarks, Ajit Pawar met his uncle at the former's residence.