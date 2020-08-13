STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defying government directives, Bengal school restarts classes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Defying government directives, a state-run school in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district restarted classes on Wednesday, prompting the government to issue a notice to the headmaster.

Headmaster Brindaban Ghatak of Hatsarberia BC Roy High School in the Daspur area said the decision to restart classes for standard 10 students was taken as their studies were getting affected due to the lockdown.

"We started the classes following all social distancing norms and standard protocols. The students are very enthusiastic about coming to the school after staying at home for all these months," he told reporters.

Several guardians have also been requesting the school authorities to restart classes and the managing committee gave the go-ahead, Ghatak said.

"We will close the school building if asked by the Education Department but in that case, we may opt for taking classes in the open," he said, replying to a question.

Ghatak said the school was also considering starting classes of 11 and 12 following all necessary COVID-19 protocols.

In a late evening development, an official of the Education Department said the headmaster has been issued a show-cause notice and asked to explain the reasons for violating the government order.

"He has to reply within 24 hours. The district inspector has also been asked to visit the school on Thursday and file a report," the official said.

Public health expert Kajal Banik said the move will endanger the health of children.

