Four women among 16 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

DANTEWADA: Sixteen Naxals, including four women and some carrying cash rewards on their heads, on Thursday surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, a senior official said.

A rehabilitation campaign for Naxals being run by the police also helped the rebels in deciding to shun the armed movement and join the national mainstream, he said.

All the 16 cadres, three of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, turned themselves in before police and CRPF officials in Dantewada town, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

Of these, Rajesh Bhaskar (26), Saade Parsik alias Sahdev (30) and Bheema Telam were active as janmilitia commanders of Maoists, he said, adding they were carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.

The three were allegedly involved in several Naxal- related incidents, including attacks on police teams and damaging government properties, Pallava said.

The remaining 13 cadres, including four women, were active as janmilitia members of Maoists and mainly tasked with spreading propaganda, putting up Naxal banners and posters, supplying commodities of daily use and ration to their senior colleagues, the police officer said.

All the 16 ultras, in their statements, said they were disappointed with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, and at the same time impressed by 'Lon Varratu' (a term coined in local Gondi dialect which means 'return to your village') campaign being run by the police in Dantewada, Pallava said.

They will be provided facilities and assistance as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Under the 'Lon Varratu' initiative launched in June, the police have been putting up posters and banners in native villages of Naxals carrying cash rewards on their heads.

The posters mention the names of rebels and appeal to them to join the mainstream, the police official said.

So far, 99 Naxals have surrendered under the drive, he added.