STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, China militaries likely to participate in multinational joint exercise in Russia

While India has confirmed its participation, the response of other participating countries is not yet known, added the officer.

Published: 13th August 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Indian army (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Indian and Chinese soldiers are locked in a stand-off in Ladakh, the militaries of the two countries are likely to carry out a joint exercise in September in Russia.

An Army officer said, “Russia has sent us an invitation for a multilateral exercise Kavkaz 2020 and the invitations have been sent to China and Pakistan too.”

While India has confirmed its participation, the response of other participating countries is not yet known, added the officer.

Russia is holding a multinational exercise from 15 September to 26 September in its Astrakhan region and has invited all Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries and few other countries.

The militaries of 18 countries will partake in the exercise together. 

About the theme of the exercise, “It is based on a joint operation by friendly countries against an enemy which has taken over a part of Russia,” told the officer.

India is sending a 178-member strong tri-services contingent, 140 Army personnel, and 38 officers from the Air Force and Navy. An Army Colonel rank officer will be leading the Indian Contingent.

The 18 countries include Russia, Iran, Egypt, Syria, Turkey, and the Central Asian Region countries.

The SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc that India and Pakistan joined as full-time members back in 2017.

The founding members of this group include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Joining the exercise in Russia will mark the beginning of international joint-exercises since the halt of training programs in view of COVID-19. 

Prior to this exercise, Indian and Chinese marching contingents had participated in the 75th anniversary of Victory Day parade in Moscow in June.

Although Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe were there they did not meet. 

Around 40,000 soldiers each of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA has been locked in a tense standoff since the first week of May at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

The standoff had turned violent on June 15 in which India lost 20 soldiers. The Chinese side had acknowledged their side of the casualties but did not make the figures public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kavkaz 2020 Indian army India china ties
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp