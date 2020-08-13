STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi was responding to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's tweet thanking him for India's financial assistance to the island country.

Published: 13th August 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their "special friendship" will always remain as deep as the waters of the Indian Ocean.

Modi was responding to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's tweet thanking him for India's financial assistance to the island country.

"A landmark moment in Maldives-India cooperation today as we receive Indian assistance of USD250 million as budget support and USD500 million for the Greater Malé Connectivity Project. I thank PM @narendramodi and the Indian people for their generosity and friendship," Solih said.

In his reply, Modi said, "Thank you, President @ibusolih! India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our special friendship is, and will always remain, as deep as the waters of the Indian Ocean."

India will fund implementation of a major connectivity project in Maldives through a USD 400 million line of credit and USD 100 million grant, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said earlier on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.

The 6.7 km Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in Maldives, connecting Male with three neighbouring islands - Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi, officials said.

Narendra Modi Indian Ocean Maldives India Maldives ties
