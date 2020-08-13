STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INTERVIEW | I don’t have the power to get Article 370 back: Shah Faesal

IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal, who decided to quit active politics a few days ago,

Published: 13th August 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Faesal

Shah Faesal had floated a political outfit after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal, who decided to quit active politics a few days ago, tells TNIE’s Fayaz Wani that the Centre’s August 5, 2019  decision has changed facts on the ground and that there is no grey space for electoral politics that existed earlier in Jammu and Kashmir.

Excerpts:
 
What prompted you to quit politics 17 months after launching your own party and giving hope to people, especially youth?

August 5 decisions have changed facts on the ground. It’s taking time for people to come to terms with it. We might deny it but the fact is that the present Constitution of India has no space for the grey zone electoral politics that used to happen in J&K. I’m quitting so that I can articulate honestly. In politics, we are compelled to be politically correct. I don’t want to raise false expectations
 
When did you first think of quitting politics?

It was while in detention that I realised that if people want me to do politics of special status, I must be forthright in telling them that I don’t have the power to get these Articles (370 and 35A) back given the current national consensus.
 
Do you think your quitting politics would be a betrayal of the youth?

Not at all. I am being very honest with them. Some people had developed wrong expectations thinking that I am going to start an agitation. Many of them are disappointed and I feel sad for them.
 
You have said that a perception was created that you are anti-national. Was this because of your stand on Article 370 revocation?

More so due to my resignation. As I said, an innocuous act of dissent was seen as a seditious act.
 
Does it mean that anybody who talks in favour of Article 370 revocation is anti-national?

There is a general consensus in India at this time that its abrogation led to national integration. In a democracy, the consensus has to be respected.
 
You have said you don’t want to sell false dreams. Does it mean that mainstream politicians are selling false dreams?

No, I don’t mean that. Politicians in Kashmir are gradually coming to terms with the new realities. They are doing a great job by promoting the democratic process. All I’m saying is that I can’t do politics over the special status when I know I have no power to get it back. 
 
What are your future plans? There is speculation that you will be joining back administration. Word is that you may become a member of Advisory Council of Lt Governor

I have no idea how these rumours are spread.  I am taking life with an open mind and am ready to spread some positivity if and when I get a chance. 
 
Is there any possibility of again returning to politics in future?

I don’t think so. I have learnt a lot during the past one year. I don’t want to be known as a resignation man who hops from place to place. I want to settle down and focus on my work.
 
How tough is it to do politics in Kashmir after Article 370 revocation?

Mainstream electoral politics isn’t going to end. We are a parliamentary democracy and sooner or later the democratic process will get revived.

It’s a matter of time. These difficulties remain in a conflict zone but I’m sure things will ease with time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shah Faesal Article 370
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp