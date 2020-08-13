STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Judge issues health advisory after video shows advocate 'smoking' during virtual hearing

The clip shows Rajeev Dhavan holding a sheaf of papers in front of his face and some smoke escaping from the side.

Published: 13th August 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan got some advice on the perils of smoking from a high court judge on Thursday, as a video clip surfaced showing the lawyer apparently taking a puff from a hookah during a virtual hearing.

The clip shows Dhavan holding a sheaf of papers in front of his face and some smoke escaping from the side.

When the lawyer keeps the paper aside, what seems to be the nozzle of a hookah appears in the few seconds-long clip, purportedly from Tuesday's proceedings in the court of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal.

Dhavan is representing six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs whose merger with the Congress in Rajasthan is being challenged by the BSP and a BJP MLA.

The judge's remark came Thursday when the hearing resumed.

In a lighter vein during the proceedings, Justice Goyal advised Dhavan that he should quit smoking at his age as it is injurious to health.

Dhavan responded that he would so.

He also admitted that senior lawyers are not accustomed too well to video conference hearings but are trying to cope with the situation.

The lawyer assured he will try to adapt as such hearings are going to be a regular feature for some time.

In April, another lawyer had appeared in a vest during a virtual hearing in the Rajasthan High Court.

The judge then had made it clear that lawyers should appear in proper attire even when they are arguing their case online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Advocate Rajeev Dhavan high court virtual hearing BSP-Congress merger issue Rajasthan high court
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp