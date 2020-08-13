LJP and JD-U spar over Nitish aide’s ‘Kalidas’ remark at Chirag Paswan

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies LJP and JD-U were caught in a spat after a senior political aide of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar dubbed LJP chief Chirag Paswan as ‘Kalidas’.

Things flared up when the LJP tweeted that it always maintained that there was a need to increase Corona testing in Bihar.

“Now, there is a hope after the Prime Minister’s suggestion. The Bihar government will ramp up the testing of Corona to safeguard the state,” it tweeted.

Soon, Nitish aide Rajiv Ranjan alias Lallan Singh made a blistering attack on Paswan accusing him of acting like an opposition within the NDA.

“Chirag Paswan seems to have become Kalidas. He cuts the branch of a tree on which he sits and acts like an opposition.”

Chirag Paswan has been vocal in pointing out the failures of the Nitish Kumar-led state government in the recent past.

LJP spokesperson Sanjay Kumar Singh accused the CM’s aide of going against what Prime Minister Modi suggested for ramping up Corona testing. Singh is a confused leader, he said.

“Had he not been confused, he would not have made such statement about Chirag Paswan, who has suggested to ramp up the testing of Corona.”