STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow diary

Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has resumed work after recovering from Covid-19.

Published: 13th August 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Health Minister recovers, resumes work
Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has resumed work after recovering from Covid-19. He even shared the stage with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at en event on Monday. Singh was under home isolation after testing positive on July 24. He was declared negative for the deadly virus last Thursday and remained in quarantine for five more days. Singh had also quarantined himself in early March after he had attended a party where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who had tested Covid positive, was also present.

No large gatherings, tableau on festivals
The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines related to the celebration of religious festivals likes Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturti and Muharram given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There will be no large gatherings, tableau and processions on occasions. Section 144, prohibiting assembly of four or more people in one place, is to be strictly enforced across the state. No tableau or processions were allowed during Janmashtami. Similarly, no ‘pandals’ will be set up for public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Muharram, neither processions will be allowed nor tazias will be taken out this time. Religious leaders of all communities have been roped in to maintain peace with police keeping a vigilant eye anyone trying to spread rumours on social media to create mischief.

Solar rooftops made mandatory 
Those planning a house or a commercial unit on a 500 sqm land are now required to add solar panels to the construction. The Lucknow Development Authority has made solar rooftops mandatory for issuing a completion certificate to any construction work falling under the above parameters. The decision is to focus on maximising the use of renewable energy. Lucknow will be the first district to implement the policy and it will be brought in other districts as well. The housing units will include apartments and row houses, while commercial units will include hospitals, nursing homes, guest houses, and hostels.

Booster to intra-state air service
To give a boost to intra-state air connectivity, UP government has released its 20% share of Viability Gap Funding to meet expenses to be incurred in the operation of flight on various routes under the Centre’s ambitious Regional Connectivity Scheme for 2020-21. The VGF is the financial support given by the Centre and the state government to meet the gap, if any, between the cost of airline operations and expected revenues. In the case of UP, the Centre and the state government have come together to operate flights on three routes, including Delhi-Agra-Jaisalmer, Jaipur-Agra, and Raipur-Prayagraj.

Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent  in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp