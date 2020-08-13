STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Misunderstanding in Congress should be forgiven, forgotten for moving forward: Ashok Gehlot

The Congress crisis in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the intervention of top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who met rebel leader Sachin Pilot earlier this week.

Published: 13th August 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that whatever was the "misunderstanding" in the Congress party, it should be "forgiven and forgotten" for moving forward.

The Congress crisis in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the intervention of top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who met rebel leader Sachin Pilot earlier this week.

Pilot had openly rebelled against Gehlot last month along with 18 other Congress MLAs.

He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party's Rajasthan chief.

"Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in the last one month, we need to forgive and forget in the interest of the country, the state, the people and in the interest of democracy," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive and forget and move forward," he wrote on Twitter.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister claimed a "very dangerous" game to undermine the democracy is going on in the country.

The struggle of the Congress is to save democracy under the leadership of the party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he said.

"Save democracy should be our priority with the spirit of forgive and forget.

The conspiracy that is going on to topple elected governments one by one in the country, the way governments were toppled in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and other states.

"How ED, CBI, Income Tax, the judiciary have been misused, it is a very dangerous game that is going on to undermine democracy," Gehlot said in a series of tweets.

Ahead of the Assembly session beginning Friday, the dissidents MLAs have reached Jaipur following the intervention of the Congress high command on Monday.

The MLAs in the Gehlot camp were on Wednesday flown back to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, where they were together at another hotel.

They were taken straight from the airport to the Fairmont hotel on the outskirts of the city, where they had stayed before being moved to Jaisalmer.

The MLAs  mostly from the Congress and some allies  are expected to remain there till the assembly meets on August 14.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan political crisis Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp