STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pilot meets Gehlot after a month, handshake at CLP meeting signals his return

Party sources said the meeting would be attended by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

CLP meeting, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot flashes victory signs during the party MLAs meeting at CM residence in Jaipur on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Sachin Pilot met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday, the first time after he openly rebelled against the senior leader a month back.

Party leaders K C Venugopal, Avinash Pande, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Govind Singh Dotasra were also there at the meeting, posing together for the cameras at Gehlot's official residence.

Pilot and Gehlot shook hands in a moment marking the return of the sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold, after the intervention earlier this week by the top Congress leadership in Delhi.

Their meeting was followed by the Congress Legislature Party meeting, ahead of Friday's assembly session.

The Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Congress government in the state.

The assembly session in the state will begin on Friday.

The BJP in Rajasthan earlier on Thursday said it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, and the BJP 72.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Legislature Party meeting CMP meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp