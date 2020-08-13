STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajput's father urges SC to confirm transfer of his son's suicide case to CBI

Mumbai Police was "not investigating the matter properly", Krishna Kishore Singh alleged in his written submission to the apex court.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sushant Singh Rajput's father Thursday urged the Supreme Court to ''confirm'' the transfer his son's suicide case to the CBI and direct the Mumbai police to ''render all assistance'' to the central probe agency.

Mumbai Police was "not investigating the matter properly", Krishna Kishore Singh alleged in his written submission to the apex court.

The Bihar government and Rhea Chakraborty, against whom Krishna has filed an FIR in Patna for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, also filed their written submissions in the top court on the actress' plea seeking transfer of the FIR to Mumbai.

Famous actor Raput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

In the submission, settled by senior lawyer Vikas Singh, Krishna referred to various judgements and said, it would be expedient in the interest of justice for this Court to confirm that the reference to the CBI as justified and further direct Maharashtra Police at Mumbai to render all assistance to CBI in the matter.

He further said: The complainant was firm of the view that the Mumbai police was not investigating the matter properly and were continuing with inquest proceedings indefinitely, when clearly under S.

174 CrPC the inquest report has to be prepared forthwith basically to determine the cause of the death and as to whether there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the said cause or not.

.

.

 Bihar Police has the jurisdiction to probe his FIR, Krishna said, adding that the role of Mumbai Police was completely dubious as an inquest report should have been submitted forthwith, and even if it is to be assumed that the police was doing a preliminary inquiry in the matter, it cannot continue for more than seven days.

He accused Mumbai Police of not investigating his prior messages that Sushant was in some kind of problem.

Mumbai police instead of investigating prior messages sent by the deceased's family on WhatsApp on February 19 and 25, 2020, has taken a stand that no written complaint was registered and thus no action whatsoever was taken in that regard by the Mumbai Police.

Such inexplicable explanation is contrary to Section 154 (1) of CrPC which clearly states that any information (even if given orally) of cognizable offence ought to be considered for registration of FIR as held in , his submission said.

Krishna alleged that Chakraborty was examined four days after the incident, giving her ample time to destruct the evidence and influence the witnesses.

Furthermore, he said: The Petitioner (Rhea) is hand in glove with an important witness, who even after registration of FIR shared e-mails with her.

" The transfer petition otherwise also has become infructuous as Chakraborty in her petition herself had mentioned that she wanted the matter to be referred to the CBI, he said.

In his earlier reply, Rajput's father had opposed Chakraborty's plea on this ground.

The investigation in the FIR has already been transferred to the CBI and thus the present prayer (of Rhea's plea) now stands infructuous and secondly, the prayer is also not maintainable since there is not a case said to be pending which could be transferred under S.

406 CrPC, he had said.

In its submission on Thursday, the Bihar government said that Mumbai Police neither registered an FIR on the actor's suicide nor did it extend any support to Patna Police for investigating the case on "account of political pressure".

"It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously," said Bihar government, in its submissions filed through lawyer Keshav Mohan.

Chakraborty said however that the transfer of investigation to the CBI at the behest of Bihar Police was without the state's jurisdiction in the case.

The apex court had on August 11 reserved its order on Chakraborty's plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday.

On August 11, the Bihar government had the Supreme Court that political clout has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, even as the Maharashtra government maintained Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

The FIR in Patna has been registered against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput death case Krishna Kishore Singh CBI probe Mumbai police Supreme court
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp