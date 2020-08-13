STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar government file written submissions in SC

The apex court had, on August 11, reserved its order on Chakraborty's plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and the Bihar government filed their written submissions in the Supreme Court on Thursday on Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer an FIR lodged against her in Patna in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to Mumbai.

Seeking the dismissal of Chakraborty's petition, the Bihar government, in its written submissions filed through advocate Keshav Mohan, said, "No impediment would deserve to be allowed to come in the way of CBI to undertake and complete the investigation expeditiously."

In her written submission, Chakraborty said the transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the behest of the Bihar police was without jurisdiction.

The body of Rajput (34) was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14 and since then, the Mumbai police are probing the case.

Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna against Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

