Two personnel in Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur's security team test positive for COVID-19

By ANI

SHIMLA: Two personnel in the security detail of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday.

According to the CMO, one gunman and one driver of pilot vehicle of the Chief Minister's cavalcade had tested positive for COVID-19. "Two persons deployed for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's security have tested positive for COVID-19," the CMO said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of Thursday, Himachal Pradesh currently has 1,256 active cases of COVID-19, while 2,362 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. The state has also reported 18 deaths due to the infection.