Unnao rape case: HC asks Sengar's brother to decide hospital in Delhi for treatment in custody

Convict Atul Singh Sengar, who is serving jail term, sought eight weeks parole on the ground that he has multiple health issues and has to undergo surgery in Kanpur.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:36 PM

Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

A trial court on March 13, had sentenced Sengar, Atul and five others to 10 years imprisonment for the death of Unnao rape victim's father in custody. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday granted time to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother, who was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the custodial killing of father of Unnao rape victim, to decide in which hospital he wanted to get medical treatment while in custodial parole.

Convict Atul Singh Sengar, who is serving jail term, sought eight weeks parole on the ground that he has multiple health issues and has to undergo surgery in Kanpur.

The CBI counsel submitted that considering his medical condition, he shall be granted custody parole as he is an influential person and shall not be released.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked Atul's counsel to decide at which of the hospitals in Delhi he would like to get medical treatment and also made it clear that if he chooses a private hospital, the costs will be borne by him.

"You select the hospital for surgery in Delhi, we will give you custodial parole," the judge said.

During the hearing, the CBI counsel also raised the question as to why Atul was not filing an appeal against the trial court's judgement convicting and sentencing him in the custodial death case, and has instead filed a plea for parole.

To this, the convict's counsel said he wanted to file an appeal but was not unable to do it due to restricted functioning of the court.

A trial court on March 13, had sentenced Sengar, Atul and five others to 10 years imprisonment for the death of Unnao rape victim's father in custody.

Sengar and his brother were also directed to pay Rs 10 lakh each as fine within three months to legal heirs of the deceased, including the rape victim, as compensation.

The father of the rape victim was arrested at the behest of Sengar in the Arms Act and had died in custody on April 9, 2018 owing police brutalities in custody.

The woman was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

The trial, which started on August 5 last year after it was transferred from Unnao to Delhi on the Supreme Court's directions, was carried on a day-to-day basis.

Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court for the offence of raping the minor and he has challenged his conviction and punishment in the high court.

 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp