Wait and watch: BJP leader to assess situation in Rajasthan after Gehlot-Pilot truce

NEW DELHI: The BJP will be deputing a senior leader to take stock of the political situation in Rajasthan.

While the BJP maintained arm’s length from Congress rebel leader Sachin Pilot, it is looking to take stock of the possible political scenarios in the state in near future.

The party feels that the tug of war between Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot will continue in the near future, and the political situation remain fluid.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje had recently shared her assessment of the political situation with BJP chief J P Nadda.

“One senior leader who had overseen the BJP’s election preparations in the state during the Lok Sabha elections will soon visit Rajasthan. The party has to corner the Gehlot government in the Assembly and outside, while also focusing on organisational works,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Unlike Madhya Pradesh, the number in the Rajasthan Assembly didn’t favour the BJP to play an active role in the rebellion of Pilot, he said.

In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia was successful in scripting defection of a substantial number of legislators who had won in his family bastion Gwalior region, while the narrow difference in the strength between the Congress and BJP favoured a change of government.

Meanwhile, Gehlot on Wednesday hoped that members of the Rajasthan assembly will openly discuss various issues of the state during the upcoming session beginning on August 14.

He also hoped for the support from the Opposition in providing good governance in the state.

"The legislative assembly is beginning on August 14, I hope that during the session, we will be able to openly discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and its financial conditions due to the lockdown," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"I am sure, there will be support from the ruling as well as opposition sides in providing good governance and this will give new confidence to the people of the state," he added.

