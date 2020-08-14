Ahead of Independence Day, two policemen killed, one injured in militant attack in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two policemen were killed and another injured in a militant attack in Nowgam area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.

Militants fired indiscriminately from automatic weapons towards a police party near Nowgam Bypass in the outskirts of Srinagar in the morning.

A police spokesman said three policemen sustained injuries in the militant attack.

He said that the injured policemen were shifted to a hospital, where two of them succumbed to injuries. Another injured policemen is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

After the militant attack, police, CRPF and Army men rushed to the area and laid siege around the area to conduct a search operation to nab the attackers.

The security men always remain deployed at the Nowgam Bypass and the security has been further tightened ahead of Independence Day.

There have been at least four encounters between militants and security forces in Srinagar this year in which eight militants have been killed. Besides, on May 20, militants killed two BSF men in Pandach area in the outskirts of Srinagar and snatched their weapons.

After today’s militant attack, the security arrangements in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley would be further intensified to prevent militants from disturbing I-Day functions in Kashmir tomorrow by carrying out attacks on security forces.