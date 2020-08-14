STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSP MLAs' merger with Congress: Rajasthan HC to deliver verdict on Monday

After hearing the arguments, the single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal started dictating its decision on Friday but could not complete it due to the paucity of time.

Published: 14th August 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court will on Monday deliver its verdict on the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs with the Congress.

After hearing the arguments, the single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal started dictating its decision on Friday but could not complete it due to the paucity of time.

It will resume on Monday.

The petitioners have challenged the merger of six MLAs--Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha--with the Congress and demanded stay on the execution on the order passed by the speaker.

They had contested and won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets and they all defected to the Congress in September 2019.

The MLAs submitted an application for the merger on September 16, 2019 and the Speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar challenged the merger and filed a petition before the Speaker in March this year, which was rejected on July 24.

Dilawar challenged the decision of the Speaker in the high court and demanded a stay on the merger.

Similarly, the BSP filed a separate petition against the merger.

The single-judge bench of the high court on July 30 issued notices to the Speaker and secretary of the assembly and the six MLAs but did not give a stay on the merger against which Dilawar approached the division bench with an appeal.

The division bench disposed of the appeal and directed the single-judge bench to decide the matter.

The merger of BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government as the tally of Congress increased to 107 in the house of 200.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSP MLAs merger with Congress Rajasthan High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp